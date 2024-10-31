Türkiye rejects unfair assessments by EU in 2024 report

Türkiye on Thursday rejected unfair assessments by the European Union, notably on political criteria and internal political dynamics, in the EU Commission's 2024 report on Türkiye.

While stressing that Türkiye's desire to strengthen bilateral relations with the EU constructively is "clear and strong," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "The recent re-engagement efforts of the EU with Türkiye are a welcome development. Nevertheless, the revitalization of relations hinges on tangible measures driven by the EU's political resolve and strategic vision."

The ministry's statement came after the EU Commission on Wednesday released its 2024 Türkiye Report.

The ministry noted that the report highlights progress in Türkiye's macroeconomic policies, emphasizing the advanced state of its market economy and ability to manage competitive pressures within the EU.

"The report confirms that Türkiye has made significant progress in aligning with the EU standards in many areas by harmonizing its legislation with the EU acquis. The revitalization of all suspended structural dialogue mechanisms, such as the Association Council and High Level Dialogues in critical areas, will allow for joint actions in various domains," it added.

The report also emphasizes Türkiye's constructive role in the Eastern Mediterranean, its improvement of relations with Greece, and its strengthening of trade cooperation with the EU, the ministry stated that "given Türkiye's constructive approach," Ankara expects the abolition of the political hindrances set by the Council Conclusions of July 15, 2019.

Underlining the need for a "fresh perspective" on bilateral relations in light of the current regional and global difficulties, it noted that Ankara's progress in the EU membership process will accelerate if the EU adopts a constructive and strategic approach and takes concrete steps aligned with Türkiye's candidate status.

In this respect, the ministry expressed Ankara's expectation for the implementation of the recommendations set out in the Joint Communication drafted by the European Commission and High Representative "without any further delays or additional preconditions."

CYPRUS ISSUE



On the Cyprus issue, the ministry underlined: "The report reflects the unrealistic, unlawful and maximalist views of Greece and the Greek Cypriot side, while completely disregarding the legitimate concerns and justified policies of both Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus."

Noting that the settlement format for Cyprus includes the two sides of the island, the three Guarantor powers (Türkiye, Greece, and UK), and the UN, it added that any future resolution requires the agreement of both sides of the island.

"The EU's statements regarding the Cyprus issue, which unconditionally reflect Greek Cypriot positions and take no account of the inherent rights of the Turkish Cypriot people, do not contribute to settlement efforts, and prove why the EU's participation in a settlement process is not a viable option," the ministry said.

It added that the EU has no authority to "determine" the third countries' borders.

The island of Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the island led to Türkiye's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983. July 20, the anniversary of the operation, is celebrated yearly in the TRNC as Peace and Freedom Day.

The Greek Cypriot administration was admitted to the EU in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots thwarted a UN plan to end the longstanding dispute.

Türkiye fully supports a two-state solution on the island of Cyprus based on sovereign equality and equal international status.