France, EU condemn North Korea for launching intercontinental ballistic missile

France and the European Union (EU) on Thursday condemned North Korea for launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a statement described the launch as "DPRK's continued intention to develop the means to deliver weapons of mass destruction," and called it a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, "as is the DPRK's deployment of troops and provision of arms to Russia in support of its war of aggression against Ukraine, in violation of the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law."

Earlier on Thursday morning, North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), confirmed that it had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, marking Pyongyang's 12th missile test this year.

The Missile Administration conducted a critical test, that resulted in the longest-ever flight time for one of the country's missiles, the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

However, Borrell said categorically that "the DPRK cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear weapon state in accordance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)," stressing that the country "must return immediately to full compliance with the NPT as a non-nuclear weapon state."

In a separate statement, the French Foreign Ministry also condemned the intercontinental ballistic missile launch and expressed "full solidarity" with South Korea and Japan.

The ministry called on North Korea to immediately put an end to its "destabilizing actions," and to comply with international law.

The launch follows recent reports about North Korean troops being deployed to Russia, a move condemned by South Korea, the U.S., and NATO, further intensifying regional security concerns.