UN chief condemns missile launch by North Korea

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed "strong" condemnation Thursday about North Korea's launch of a long-range ballistic missile.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch today of a long-range ballistic missile by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on behalf of the UN chief.

Warning that North Korea's repeated missile activities are "clear violations" of Security Council resolutions, the statement said that "the Secretary-General (Guterres) remains concerned about the situation on the Korean Peninsula."

"He has consistently called for de-escalation, the full implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions, an environment that is conducive to dialogue, and the resumption of talks," it added.

It also noted that "diplomatic engagement remains the only pathway to sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

North Korea confirmed Thursday that it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, marking Pyongyang's 12th missile test this year.

The launch follows recent reports about North Korean troops being deployed to Russia, a move condemned by South Korea, the U.S. and NATO, further intensifying regional security concerns.