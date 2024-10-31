24 Palestinians killed in new Israeli airstrikes against embattled Gaza Strip

At least 24 Palestinians were killed and 32 injured in Israeli strike late Thursday against the Gaza Strip, according to sources.

Medical sources told Anadolu that an Israeli bombardment targeted a house in the Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City, killing two Palestinians and injuring four.

Another strike targeted a gathering in the town of Al-Zawayda in central Gaza, killing two Palestinians and injuring three others, sources also noted.

At least 16 Palestinians were killed and 30, including children, were injured as a result of a bombardment that targeted two houses north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, medical sources told the Turkish news agency.

Four Palestinians were killed and 10 others, including children, were injured in a bombardment that targeted a house in northwest Gaza City, medical sources reported.

The Israeli army has continued a deadly onslaught in northern Gaza since Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, from regrouping amid a suffocating siege on the area. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

More than 1,200 people have been killed in northern Gaza since the offensive began, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The onslaught is the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on Gaza since an attack by Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,160 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 101,500 injured, according to local health authorities.

The onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.



















