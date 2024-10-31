WHO condemns Israeli attack on northern Gaza hospital

Burnt medical supplies are scattered in a storage room hit by an Israeli strike on the Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahya in the northern Gaza Strip on October 31, 2024. (AFP Photo)

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned an Israeli attack on a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday.

"@WHO condemns this morning's attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital, which caused injuries to some hospital staff members, and hit a storage space containing lifesaving WHO supplies brought in via complex missions, as well as the desalination station and water tanks on top of the hospital," Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

He said the hospital "has been barely functioning since the most recent raid" and that the "health situation in northern #Gaza is appalling. We call on everyone to protect hospitals and fully comply with international humanitarian law."

The hospital director, Hossam Abu Safiya, said four medics suffered burns in the attack.

"We were forced to leave patients to die because of the cessation of surgical operations," he said, as he called the situation "catastrophic."

The Israeli army has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,160 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 101,500 injured, according to local health authorities.

The onslaught has displaced almost the territory's entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its brutal war on Gaza.