Hezbollah confirms death of top leader Hashem Safieddine in Israeli strike

The Lebanese group Hezbollah confirmed on Wednesday that its top leader Hashem Safieddine was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut almost three weeks ago.

Safieddine, who was the head of Hezbollah's highest political decision-making body, the executive council, was widely expected to be elected the group's next leader after the death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike last month.

Hezbollah mourned Safieddine in a statement, calling him a dedicated leader within the group. It vowed to continue "the path of resistance" until achieving its goals "of freedom and victory."

Israel said Tuesday said that Safieddine had been killed in the airstrike that targeted the southern suburb of Beirut around three weeks ago.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

At least 2,546 people have been killed and more than 11,860 injured in Israeli attacks since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

