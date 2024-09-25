Lebanon cannot become 2nd Gaza, says EU foreign policy chief

An effective, rules-based order is a must for global peace and prosperity, the EU foreign policy chief declared on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

At a G20 foreign ministers' meeting on UN reform, Josep Borrell asked how countries can say they are committed to the UN Charter when in the Middle East, numerous UN resolutions remain long unfulfilled.

Noting that Israel has failed to comply with UN resolutions and international court rulings, he said the UN and states' commitment to it can be credible only when the UN Charter's principles are respected and enforced when needed.

"In the Middle East in particular, it is indispensable to reach a cease-fire to alleviate the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and stop the escalation of violence in the region," he said.

"As my Australian colleague (foreign minister) said, Lebanon cannot become a second Gaza. And Gaza cannot become a second West Bank. And a second West Bank cannot become a third Gaza," he added.

Israel has launched waves of deadly airstrikes on Lebanon since Monday morning, killing nearly 610 people and injuring over 2,000 others, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the specter of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.