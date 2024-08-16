Palestinian Health Ministry confirms 1st polio virus case in Gaza

A UNRWA employee provides Polio vaccine and Rota virus vaccines for children in a clinic in Bureij refugee camp central of Gaza Strip on September 9, 2020. (AFP File Photo)

The Palestinian Health Ministry on Friday confirmed the first polio virus case in the Gaza Strip, where Israel continues its attacks.

In a statement, the ministry said the polio case was detected and confirmed in a 10-month-old baby in Deir al-Balah city.

The ministry added that it is in the process of developing "a comprehensive and integrated plan" to carry out a vaccination campaign for children in Gaza.

Early on Friday, UN chief Antonio Guterres stressed the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza and called for a critical "Polio pause" to facilitate a major vaccination campaign in Gaza.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has since killed over 40,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 92,000 others, according to local health authorities.

Over 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

























