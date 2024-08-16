U.S. approves possible sale of tactical missiles to Canada

The U.S. State Department approved a possible sale of tactical missiles and related support to Canada for an estimated cost of $264.6 million, the Pentagon said Friday.

"The proposed sale will improve Canada's credible defense capability to deter aggression in the region, ensure interoperability with U.S. forces, and strengthen its homeland defense. Canada will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces," it said in a statement.

The principal contractor for the AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II+ and Block II tactical missiles will be RTX Corp, located in Tucson, Arizona.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying the U.S. Congress of this possible sale on Thursday.