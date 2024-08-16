HAMAS CONDEMNS ISRAELS NEW EVACUATION ORDERS IN GAZA AS ANOTHER ATTEMPT TO GENOCIDE PALESTINIANS

Hamas condemns Israel's new evacuation orders in Gaza as another attempt to 'genocide' Palestinians

Displaced Palestinians make their way, as they flee Hamad City following an Israeli evacuation order, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, August 16, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Friday condemned the Israeli army for issuing evacuation orders for Palestinians in the Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis areas of the Gaza Strip, calling it another attempt to intensify "collective punishment" and "genocide."

In a statement, Hamas political bureau member Izzat al-Rishq said that "forcing our people in northern Khan Younis and eastern Deir al-Balah to evacuate to so-called 'humanitarian and safe' zones is nothing more than another means to deepen the collective punishment and continue genocide that our people are enduring."

"The occupation (Israel) uses displacement as a weapon in its war against unarmed civilians, trying to break their will and increase their humanitarian suffering," he said.

Rishq noted that "the occupation (Israeli forces) have repeatedly targeted these so-called safe areas, committing the most horrific massacres against innocent people."

He emphasized that Israel's goal is not only to evacuate these areas but also to create conditions for new massacres against the people who are steadfastly defending their right to life.

He held the U.S. administration responsible for the Israeli crimes, as the war continued and a new round of cease-fire negotiations began in Qatar's capital Doha.

Hamas called on the international community and human rights organizations to "take immediate action and fulfil their legal and humanitarian responsibilities to stop this ongoing genocide against our people."

Recently, Israel designated "humanitarian zones" in Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah, causing hundreds of Palestinians to be relocated to the far west of the Gaza Strip. This comes after the Israeli army ordered residents to evacuate in preparation for attacks in these areas.

According to the international humanitarian organization Oxfam, more than 1.7 million displaced Palestinians live in the Al-Mawasi area and its surroundings (west of Gaza), which accounts for less than one-fifth of Gaza's territory and lacks basic living conditions due to the ongoing war.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack last October by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Since then, an ongoing Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians.

Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

















