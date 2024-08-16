Evacuations ordered as forest fire in Türkiye’s Izmir province spreads amid strong winds

A forest fire that began Thursday evening in Türkiye's western İzmir province area has rapidly spread due to strong winds, prompting evacuations and extensive firefighting efforts across several districts in the province.

In the daytime, due to strong winds of approximately 80 kilometers per hour (49.9 miles), aircraft, for a while, were unable to intervene in the area of Yamanlar Karatepe in the Karşıyaka district.

Despite the deployment of five planes, 15 helicopters, 46 water tenders, 10 water supply vehicles, 4 bulldozers, and 4 ground crew, the blaze spread across an area primarily covered by maquis shrubland.

Evacuations were ordered in several neighborhoods and an animal shelter in the area was also evacuated.

Roads leading to the affected zones were closed, with gendarmerie and police enforcing security measures.

The fire reached the Örnekköy Industrial Site, spreading to numerous businesses, including a recycling factory, marble, cable, wood processing companies, and furniture workshops.

As the wind subsided in the afternoon, helicopters and planes resumed operations, dropping water intensely on the areas where the flames were most concentrated.

The fire continues to burn in forested areas within the boundaries of Karşıyaka, Bayraklı, and Çiğli districts, affecting both residential areas and the industrial site. Thick smoke is visible from various parts of the province, and some houses and vehicles near the forests have been damaged by the spreading flames.

In addition to forest teams, local municipalities, police, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and gendarmerie personnel are contributing to the firefighting efforts with their vehicles.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı set off from capital Ankara to monitor fire-fighting efforts in Aegean province of İzmir.