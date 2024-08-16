Hamas says outcome of Gaza cease-fire talks ‘doesn’t include commitment to what was agreed upon on July 2’

Overcrowding of displaced Palestinians in areas declared unsafe by the Israeli occupation after being classified as humanitarian areas in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip 16 August 2024. (EPA Photo)

A senior Hamas official on Friday said that the outcome of the latest Gaza cease-fire talks in Qatar's capital Doha "does not include commitment to what was previously agreed upon on July 2," based on U.S. President Joe Biden's proposal.

Hamas had refused to participate in the talks, demanding that Tel Aviv adhere to the agreements it made in July based on a proposal supported by Biden two months prior, according to Israeli media.

The Hamas official, who requested anonymity, told Anadolu the information relayed to Hamas leadership from the Doha meetings did not include adherence to the prior agreement.

Another well-placed Palestinian source told Anadolu that the new proposal discussed in Doha did not address the status of the Netzarim Crossing or the Philadelphi Corridor.

The source, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: "So far there is only a verbal American pledge to pressure Israel regarding Netzarim, while the Philadelphi axis file will be discussed next week in Cairo."

Earlier, U.S., Egypt and Qatar announced in a joint statement that they have presented Israel and Hamas with what they called a "bridging proposal" to further narrow "remaining gaps in the manner that allows for a swift implementation of the (a cease-fire in Gaza) deal."

The statement described the discussions, which took place over two days in Doha, as "serious and constructive," adding that they "were conducted in a positive atmosphere."

The mediators did not provide details of the new proposal but said that it is "consistent with the principles laid out by President Biden on May 31, 2024 and (UN) Security Council Resolution No. 2735."

The joint statement further said that technical teams from Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. will "work over the coming days on the details of implementation, including arrangements to implement the agreement's extensive humanitarian provisions, as well as specifics relating to hostages and detainees."

It also mentioned that senior officials from the three countries will "reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week with the aim to conclude the deal under the terms put forward today."

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack last October by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Since then, an ongoing Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians.

Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.






















