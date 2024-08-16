Gaza cease-fire mediators present proposal to bridge gaps between Israel, Hamas

Displaced Palestinians flee amid Israeli shelling areas declared unsafe by the Israeli occupation after being classified as humanitarian areas in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip 16 August 2024. (EPA Photo)

Mediators in the Gaza cease-fire talks announced on Friday that they proposed a new plan to bridge gaps between Israel and Hamas.

"Over the last 48 hours in Doha, senior officials from our governments have engaged in intensive talks as mediators aiming to conclude the agreement for a ceasefire and release of hostages and detainees," according to a joint statement by Egypt, Qatar and the US.

The statement described the discussions as "serious and constructive and were conducted in a positive atmosphere."

"The United States with support from Egypt and Qatar, presented to both parties (Israel and Hamas) a bridging proposal that bridges remaining gaps in the manner that allows for a swift implementation of the deal," it said.

The statement did not provide details of the new proposal but said that it is "consistent with the principles laid out by (U.S.) President (Joe) Biden on May 31, 2024 and Security Council Resolution No. 2735."

The statement further noted that technical teams from Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. will "work over the coming days on the details of implementation, including arrangements to implement the agreement's extensive humanitarian provisions, as well as specifics relating to hostages and detainees."

It also mentioned that senior officials from the three countries will "reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week with the aim to conclude the deal under the terms put forward today."

Last week, the leaders of the three countries had said: "There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages and detainees, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement."

On Thursday, crucial talks began in Qatar's capital Doha to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas on a hostage exchange and a cease-fire in Gaza.

The negotiations involve U.S. CIA Director William Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Egyptian Intelligence Chief General Abbas Kamel, and Israeli Mossad Chief David Barnea.

Hamas has refused to participate in these talks, demanding that Tel Aviv adhere to the agreements made in July, based on a proposal backed by U.S. President Joe Biden in May, which was initially accepted by Hamas, according to Israeli media.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack last October by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Since then, an ongoing Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians.

Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

















