Ex-BBC presenter charged with making indecent images of children

Then BBC presenter Huw Edwards speaks during the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony at Methodist Central Hall in London on January 27, 2020. (AFP File Photo)

Former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards has been charged with making indecent images of children, police said on Monday.

Edwards, one of the UK's leading television news anchors, has been charged with making dozens of indecent images of children, according to Metropolitan Police.

The 62-year-old presenter is accused of having six category A images, the most serious classification of indecent images, on a phone.

He was arrested last November by Metropolitan Police and will appear in court on Wednesday.

The offences are alleged to have occurred from 2020 to 2022 and involve 37 images shared on a WhatsApp chat.

He was previously one of the main presenters on BBC One's Ten O'Clock News, as well as the BBC's most prominent and highest-paid news anchor.

Edwards also announced Queen Elizabeth's death to the nation in 2022 and has led coverage of major events, including elections and royal weddings.