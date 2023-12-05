Al-Qassam Brigades claims hitting several Israeli military vehicles in Khan Younis

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said on Tuesday that its fighters had targeted several Israeli military vehicles in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

The brigades said on Telegram that they targeted five Israeli military vehicles in the east of Khan Younis city with "Al-Yasin 105" anti-tank shells.

In an earlier statement, the group said its fighters targeted four Israeli military vehicles.

Al-Qassam Brigades also announced firing a barrage of rockets towards the Israeli southern Be'er Sheva area.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, 40 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis city.

Over the past few days, the Israeli army ordered several neighborhoods in Khan Younis city to be evacuated as these areas will come under Israeli fire. The Israeli bombardment, however, was reported in all areas of Khan Younis and across the Gaza Strip.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.




















