Israeli airstrike kills Syrian farm worker in southern Lebanon

A Syrian worker was killed Tuesday and two of his family members were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a poultry farm in southern Lebanon, according to the NNA news agency.

The victims worked and resided at the farm, it said in a statement.

The Israel army targeted a building in the town of Mays al-Jabal in northern Lebanon with artillery shelling, it said separately.

The building was evacuated without any casualties reported, said NNA.

A Lebanese soldier was killed and three others injured by Israeli shelling that targeted their position on the country's southern frontier bordering Israel, according to the agency.

It marks the first fatality of the Lebanese Army due to intermittent Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon since the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Israel.

Tension flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah after the Israeli military launched an offensive in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attack.

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip last Friday after declaring an end to a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas.