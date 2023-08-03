Oppressed Yazidis unable to return to Sinjar due to PKK

On the 9th anniversary of the terrorist organization DEASH's massacre of Yazidis, Türkiye's Consulate General in Erbil issued a commemorative message expressing deep sorrow for the suffering of the Yazidi community. The message, shared on the Consulate General's Twitter account, condemned the heinous act committed by DEASH against Iraqi Yazidis.

Türkiye's support for the oppressed Yazidis was reiterated in the message, highlighting the current challenges faced by the community. It was noted that Yazidis, who were previously displaced from their homes due to DAESH terrorism, are unable to return to Sinjar today due to PKK terrorism. Türkiye pledged to continue standing by the Yazidi community in the face of atrocities and threats.

The 2014 attack by the terrorist organization DAESH on the Sinjar district of Mosul, where the majority of Yazidis lived, resulted in the kidnapping and killing of thousands of people, including women and children. Many were detained in areas controlled by the group. Prior to the attack, an estimated 300,000 people lived in Sinjar, with two-thirds being Yazidis and the rest comprising Sunni Kurds and Arabs.

In the aftermath of the DAESH attack, the terrorist organization PKK used it as a pretext to establish camps in various regions, particularly on Mount Sinjar, bringing in terrorists from Syria and Qandil. The PKK's presence in the area has caused further challenges for the Yazidis and hindered their return to their homes.

The Peshmerga forces, who had recaptured the Sinjar district center and its surroundings from DAESH in November 2015, later withdrew from the region when Iraqi central government units were deployed there in October 2017. Following this withdrawal, the PKK increased its activities in the area.

In an effort to address the situation, the Baghdad and Erbil governments signed an agreement on October 9, 2020, which aimed to remove the terrorist organization PKK from Sinjar. However, the implementation of the Sinjar Agreement is still pending. Türkiye's Consulate General's message serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by the Yazidi community and calls for continued efforts to ensure their safety and well-being in the region.