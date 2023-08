Iranian-born Bayrami Marjan burns copy of Quran under police protection in Sweden

An attack against Islam's holy book was organized Thursday in Stockholm.

At Angbybadet beach in the Bromma district, 47-year-old Iranian-born Bayrami Marjan burned a copy of the Quran under police protection.

He said all religions should be destroyed as he burned the holy book in a barbecue.

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning, desecration or attempts to do so by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries.