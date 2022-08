Palestinian Foreign Ministry calls for immediate action by the international community

The State of Palestine condemned on Saturday the Israeli occupation's premeditated assault on the Palestinian people in Gaza.

It stressed that Israel's continued aggression , including its recent assault on Gaza and the continued illegal siege of the Strip, is in flagrant and grave breach of every tenet of international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, and United Nations resolutions.

The Ministry called on the international community, in particular the Security Council and High Contracting Parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention, to take immediate action to bring a halt to this Israeli military aggression against the defenseless Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and to save human lives.

The absence of international accountability continues to encourage Israel, the colonial occupying Power, to persist in carrying out serious international crimes against the Palestinian people, trampling on their human rights and causing widespread death, injury and wanton destruction. The Security Council's paralysis in particular and familiar to provide protection has led Israel to believe that it has the green light to kill Palestinians, including children, at will and that it can perpetrate its crimes without any consequence.

The priority for Palestine right now is stopping the Israeli campaign of killing and destruction. Concurrently, ending the exceptional treatment of Israel, the colonial occupying Power, must come to an end.

This exceptionalism and the application of double standards have only encouraged its impunity and allowed for the wanton killing and destruction to go on endlessly, shredding any credibility of the international system. Rogue states like Israel that do not respect international law and breach it with utter contempt should not be applauded and appeased by the international community. They must be denounced and held responsible for their crimes.