Erdoğan test-drives indigenously-developed car TOGG in Kocaeli

"We're hopefully going to hold the official opening of TOGG's Gemlik Factory on Oct. 29. The ceremony will also mark the completion of the brand's first mass-produced vehicle," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the event in the northwestern province of Kocaeli.

Agencies and A News / World Published 06.08.2022 21:06





