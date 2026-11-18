Bezos says he was ‘heavily involved’ in choosing Robert Pattinson as James Bond

Amazon founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos said he was "heavily involved" in choosing Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond, despite initially favoring a lesser-known actor.

Speaking Tuesday at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference in Menlo Park, California, Bezos outlined the selection process a day after Amazon MGM Studios announced Pattinson's casting.

He said the team narrowed a larger group of candidates to five finalists, each of whom performed three scenes in full costume on sets alongside other actors.

The final decision was made Friday after the team spent several hours reviewing the screen tests, Bezos said.

The billionaire acknowledged that Pattinson's established fame had initially counted against him, with the team considering whether a less familiar face would better suit the role.

However, he said Pattinson's performance won over the group, including director Denis Villeneuve.

"In the screen tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond," Bezos said.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed Monday that Pattinson would star in the upcoming film, directed by Villeneuve from a screenplay by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the film, with Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer.

Pattinson described being entrusted with 007 as "the honour of a lifetime" in a statement accompanying the announcement, thanking the filmmakers and studio for their confidence in him.

The 40-year-old British actor is known for The Twilight Saga and The Batman, as well as films including Tenet, The Lighthouse and Good Time.

He succeeds Daniel Craig, whose final appearance as Bond was in 2021's No Time to Die.

The film will mark a new chapter for the franchise following Amazon MGM Studios' acquisition of creative control in 2025 through a joint venture with longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Amazon acquired MGM in 2022, but the later agreement gave the studio creative control over the James Bond intellectual property.





