US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth looks on during a press conference on the day he and US Charge d'Affaires to Venezuela John Barrett meet at the US Embassy, in Caracas, Venezuela, November 18, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Venezuela's Interim President Delcy Rodriguez welcomed US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during his surprise visit to Caracas on Wednesday, as the two countries announced a new military cooperation agreement, according to media reports.

"I stand here on behalf of President Trump, who sends his greeting and looks forward to the opportunities, not just militarily and when we work together against narco terrorists and criminal enterprises, but also economically," Hegseth said in remarks shared by the VPITV broadcaster on US social media company X.

The agreement marks a resumption of military cooperation between the two countries, which was suspended in 2005 under then-President Hugo Chavez.

Hegseth said the partnership would allow both countries to work together against drug trafficking and criminal organizations, while opening opportunities for economic cooperation.

He noted Venezuela's natural resources, saying Washington looked forward to unlocking the country's economic potential through cooperation.

Hegseth said the agreement would strengthen military cooperation to protect Venezuela from foreign threats, drug traffickers and criminal groups.

Images broadcast by NTN24 showed Rodriguez welcoming Hegseth as he arrived at the presidential palace in Caracas. The visit was not announced beforehand.

Hegseth is the highest-ranking US official to visit Venezuela since US forces captured President Nicolas Maduro in January and took him to the US to face drug trafficking charges.

The visit is part of a broader regional trip. Hegseth is expected to travel to Honduras on Thursday, where he is scheduled to meet President Nasry Asfura and senior security officials, according to the Honduran newspaper La Prensa.

He was also scheduled to visit Colombia to discuss security cooperation and deliver a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft to the armed forces, according to Colombian Defense Minister Jorge Eduardo Mora.