WORLD-FAMOUS STARS LOVE FOR BELEK

The undisputed name of action movies, world-renowned British actor Jason Statham, once again did not change his holiday route.

The star actor, who has preferred Antalya Belek for his summer holidays for years, shared colorful moments from his Türkiye vacation with his family on his social media account. Statham, who was fascinated by the region during the filming of the movie "Operation Fortune," largely shot in Antalya by the famous director Guy Ritchie, maintains his ties with a well-known hotel where he stayed for a long time during that period.

The actor, who expresses his love for Antalya at every opportunity, is this time unwinding in the hotel's new and luxurious area. The master actor, observed to be quite joyful in the photos shared on his social media account, not only rests during his holiday but also dedicates ample time to sports activities.

Statham presented his followers with quiet moments spent in the hotel's famous cave pool, as well as his performance in padel tennis, a popular sport of recent times, and dinners with his family.