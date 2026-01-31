NORWAYS CROWN PRINCESS METTE-MARIT IN NEW EPSTEIN FILES

News Magazine Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit in new Epstein files

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been plunged into a fresh crisis after the release of 3 million new Epstein files on Friday revealed her contact with the sex offender was far more extensive than admitted.

The recently published files on the abuse scandal surrounding the late US multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein also cast a negative light on Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit.



According to media reports on Saturday, the 52-year-old is mentioned several hundred times in the documents published by the US Department of Justice on Friday. It became known years ago that Mette-Marit had contact with Epstein.



Particular attention was drawn to email correspondence concerning a visit to Epstein's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2013. The palace confirmed to broadcaster NRK that Mette-Marit had borrowed Epstein's house through a mutual friend.



The crown princess stayed there for four days with a friend, according to Guri Varpe, spokeswoman for the Norwegian royal family.



She also met Epstein during this visit, Varpe said. However, Mette-Marit never stayed on the multimillionaire's private island, Little Saint James.



Epstein operated an abuse ring for years, with dozens of young women and minors falling victim. He died in a prison cell in 2019 at the age of 66.



On Friday evening, the crown princess apologized. She had "not checked Epstein's background more thoroughly," she explained in a statement released to several Norwegian media outlets.



She said she had shown "poor judgement" and regretted "having had any contact with Epstein at all."



"It's just embarrassing," she continued. She expressed her "deep sympathy" and solidarity with the victims of the sex offender.



According to the Norwegian newspaper Dagens Næringsliv, Mette-Marit met Epstein several times in the United States and in Oslo in 2011 and 2013.











