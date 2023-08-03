Tragic demise of 26-year-old Venezuelan beauty queen Ariana Viera following eerie message posted

Venezuelan beauty queen Ariana Viera tragically passed away at the age of 26 due to injuries sustained in a horrific car crash in Florida last month.

According to media reports, Viera is accused of falling asleep behind the wheel on July 13, leading to a collision with a truck in Lake Nona, Orlando.

Although the official cause of the crash has not been reported, Viera's mother, Vivian Ochoa, shared that her daughter had been suffering from fatigue and fell asleep while driving. Despite being revived after the accident, Viera reportedly suffered a heart attack before reaching trauma care.

In a heartfelt interview with Telemundo31, Ochoa praised her daughter's caring nature, always putting others before herself. She mentioned that Viera was known for helping people without hesitation and being there for her friends, family, and others.

In addition to her pageant title, Viera was also involved in real estate and ran her own cleaning service business, as evident from her Instagram page.

Tragically, just two months prior to the accident, Viera posted an eerie video on Instagram where she playfully recorded herself as if it were for her future funeral, referencing her role as the one always taking videos of others but not having anyone taking videos of her.

Her father, who resides in Peru, applied for a humanitarian visa to attend the funeral but was only approved after the service had taken place.

Viera was set to represent Venezuela at the Miss Latin America of the World 2023 competition in the Dominican Republic in October.

Her untimely passing has left her loved ones and followers in grief, and her mother expressed her deep sorrow, calling Ariana Viera a precious angel and a short-lived piece of heaven in her life.









