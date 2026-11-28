A group of six tourists on a nature walk in Cameroon was attacked by an elephant herd near Bakingili village, south of Mount Cameroon National Park, on November 19th.

The group, consisting of four British, one Swiss, and one US national, was accompanied by local guides and reportedly encountered a herd of about 15 elephants while walking on a path used by the elephants to reach a nearby lake. During the attack, Alain Throo, a Swiss insurance executive working in London, was severely injured by an elephant blow, and one of the guides was reportedly thrown and fell on Throo.



Tourists who sought refuge in nearby trees and bushes to escape the attack described the moments of terror to the local press. A British tourist stated that he hid in a tree hollow for two hours, saw the elephants right next to him, ran in the opposite direction and hid in the bushes, and heard screams rising from the group during this time. One of the British female tourists said that Throo, who was conscious in the initial moments of the attack, complained about the wound on his arm, but they were concerned that he was suffering from internal bleeding.

Throo's body, who died as a result of the blows he received, was removed from the park by a joint team of park rangers and military personnel on November 21st and taken to the morgue in Limbe town. It was learned that the injured US tourist was treated at a hospital in the same town and discharged. Sean McGovern, the UK CEO of Axa XL, the insurance company where Throo had worked for 13 years, confirmed the death of the experienced executive and expressed their deep sadness at the loss of their colleague. The UK Foreign Office also announced that necessary consular support was provided to its injured citizens.