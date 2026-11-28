8 injured, 3 arrested as protesters clash with police in Albanian capital

Eight people were injured and three protesters arrested Saturday as a student-led anti-government demonstration turned violent in the Albanian capital, Tirana.

Citing the Albanian Health Ministry, Kosovo-based news outlet Koha reported that one police officer, two journalists, including one foreign national, and five protesters had been admitted to the University Trauma Hospital as of 2 pm local time (1300GMT).

All eight were conscious, in stable condition and receiving emergency medical treatment, the ministry said.

Emergency medical teams also treated three other injured protesters at the scene, all of whom were reported to be in good condition, according to Koha.

The demonstration, held on Albania's Flag Day, began in Skanderbeg Square before protesters moved toward the prime minister's office, where they threw stones and Molotov cocktails at police.

Police responded with water cannons and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

Students have been holding regular demonstrations across Albania for several months.

The protests initially began in opposition to a development project in Zvernec before growing into a broader movement demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama's resignation.

Tensions had eased in recent weeks following several days of unrest, according to the report.



