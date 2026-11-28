The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said it shot down missiles targeting the capital Riyadh and other areas on Saturday, as the Iran-backed group reported strikes on Yemen.

The coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognised government has been regularly bombing areas controlled by the Houthis since Yemen's civil war reignited over the summer.

In response, Houthi fighters have been targeting the oil-rich kingdom almost daily, hitting energy facilities, airports and Riyadh's financial district.

"Air defences intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards the Riyadh region," coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Malki wrote on X.

The coalition said its forces also intercepted ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis at southern Saudi Arabia, where the civil defence agency issued warnings.

Meanwhile the official Houthi news agency reported a Saudi attack on Yemen's capital Sanaa, which the fighters control.

"Eight homes and three shops were damaged after Saudi enemy forces targeted the residential neighbourhood of Bir Abu Shamlah in Al-Tahrir district, Sanaa," the agency posted on Telegram.

One person was killed and 14 wounded, according to Houthi TV station Almasirah.

The Houthis' military spokesman said Saudi warplanes carried out 86 air raids and missile strikes over the past 24 hours, targeting Sanaa and Taiz, Lahj, Saada, Hajjah and Al-Bayda governorates.