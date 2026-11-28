A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Southern California on Saturday morning, sending tremors along the coastline, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck at around 9.30 am local time (1730GMT), with its epicenter located approximately 9.7 kilometers (6 miles) west-southwest of Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles County, according to the agency.

The quake occurred at a depth of about 9 kilometers (5.6 miles), US Geological Survey data showed.

At least two aftershocks followed shortly afterward, registering preliminary magnitudes of 3.0 and 2.5, according to the agency.

The Los Angeles Fire Department activated its earthquake response protocols, deploying personnel across the city to survey critical infrastructure and areas of concern by land, air and sea, CBS News reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.





