Asteroid 'God of Chaos' to pass near Earth in 3 years: NASA

Scientists expect an asteroid the size of three football fields to pass near Earth in three years, making it possible for scientists to study the colossal space rock from close range, NASA said on Wednesday.

The asteroid Apophis, named after the ancient Egyptian god known as the "God of Chaos," will speed by the planet on April 13, 2029.

It will pass about 20,000 miles above Earth's surface, which would make it closer than many orbiting satellites, the agency added.

The highest satellites orbit at a height of approximately 22,000 miles from the equator.

Though scientists consider Apophis to be "a potentially hazardous asteroid," NASA reassured the public that it will not pose a threat to Earth during its 2029 journey.

After years of continuous monitoring, scientists say they are confident that the object poses no threat to Earth for at least the next 100 years.

"There is no danger to Earth, to anyone or anything living on it, or to astronauts or satellites in space," the agency said.

"But the event is an amazing and totally unprecedented opportunity to learn much more about Apophis and similar near-Earth asteroids," it added.

People living in the Eastern Hemisphere will be able to see the asteroid with the naked eye, depending on weather conditions, according to NASA.