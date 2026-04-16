2,200 live ants found in his suitcase

Zhang Kequn, arrested last month at Nairobi's main international airport, had over 2,200 live garden ants hidden in plastic containers in his luggage.

Initially denying the charges, Zhang later confessed his guilt.



Judge Irene Gichobi, who presided over the case, drew attention to the recent increase in ant trafficking cases.

Gichobi emphasized the negative impact of collecting large quantities of ants on ecological balance, stating that a deterrent punishment is essential to prevent such crimes.

It is reported that ants are purchased for high sums, particularly by enthusiasts in countries like China who wish to study the social structures of ant colonies.

Wildlife experts recalled that last year in Kenya, four individuals were handed heavy fines in a similar case.

According to experts, this situation indicates that biopiracy is shifting from well-known products like ivory to smaller, less conspicuous species that are critical for the ecosystem.

Regarding the incident, the case of a Kenyan suspect accused of supplying the ants is ongoing. Zhang's lawyer announced that they would appeal the decision.