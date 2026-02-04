Clintons' testimony on Epstein investigation set for late February

Former US president Bill Clinton and his wife, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, are set to testify before the US Congress later this month in relation to a Republican-led investigation into the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



James Comer, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said on Tuesday both had agreed to appear for questioning, which will be transcribed and filmed. Hillary Clinton is scheduled to testify on February 26, followed by her husband on February 27, under oath.



US media reported that the Clintons' agreement prompted House Republicans to cancel a planned vote on a contempt of Congress measure against them.



The measure had been pushed after the Clintons refused for months to cooperate with the congressional probe into Epstein's activities, arguing the investigation was politically motivated.



Comer said committee members from both parties had emphasized that no one is above the law, including the Clintons. He criticized the couple for repeatedly defying properly issued subpoenas and only agreeing to testify in the face of possible contempt proceedings.



Bill Clinton's name and images appear in Epstein investigation documents, though the former president has repeatedly denied any misconduct connected to his acquaintance with Epstein.



Epstein, a multimillionaire, ran a sex trafficking operation for years, exploiting dozens of young women and minors. He died in jail in 2019 at the age 66, while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.



