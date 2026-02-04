Iran-US nuclear talks expected to be held in Oman

Nuclear talks between the US and Iran, originally planned to be held in Türkiye, are now expected to take place in Oman, according to news outlet Axios.

"The nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran are expected to take place in Oman on Friday," Axios correspondent Barak Ravid said through US social media company X, citing an Arab source.

Axios initially reported that Tehran wanted to move the talks to the Gulf nation from Istanbul, where they were to be held under an earlier plan. Ravid later said in his post that Washington acceded.

"Negotiations are still ongoing about whether Arab and Muslim countries from the region will join the talks in Oman," he added.

Neither the White House, nor Ankara, Muscat, or Tehran have immediately confirmed the report.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff had been scheduled to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul on Friday for talks on Iran's nuclear program, according to multiple reports published this week.

Axios, however, reported Tuesday that Iran demanded changes to the location and stipulated that Tehran wants to change the format.

Reports suggested that representatives from Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar were expected to join the talks, but Axios said Iran, besides the change in venue, was also pushing to hold the talks directly.