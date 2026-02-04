Trump says federal government should get involved in elections

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the federal government should get involved in elections.

"I want to see elections be honest," Trump told reporters when asked what exactly he meant about "nationalizing" elections.

"A state is an agent for the federal government in elections. I don't know why the federal government doesn't do 'em anyway," he said.

On Monday, Trump called on Republicans to "take over" voting in at least 15 unspecified places, framing the move as a necessary "nationalization" of the voting process to address what he claimed are corrupt state election processes.

"Take a look at Detroit. Take a look at Pennsylvania. Take a look at Philadelphia. You go take a look at Atlanta. Look at some of the places that horrible corruption on elections (takes place), and the federal government should not allow that.

"The federal government should get involved," he told reporters.

"These are agents of the federal government to count the votes. If they can't count the votes legally and honestly, then somebody else should take over."

The appeal, which drew backlash from Democrats, came ahead of midterm elections in November.





