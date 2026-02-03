TÜRKIYE, SAUDI ARABIA TO COOPERATE ON SYRIAS RECONSTRUCTION: PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN

Türkiye will continue to support Syria's stability and will work in cooperation with Saudi Arabia for Syrian reconstruction, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The leaders discussed regional and global issues, bilateral relations, energy, and defense during their meeting, according to a statement issued by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Ankara continues to work for Gaza's reconstruction, Erdoğan said, urging stepped-up efforts to end the humanitarian crisis.

The two leaders also discussed in detail the latest situation in Yemen and developments in East Africa.

Erdoğan expressed determination to take relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia to a "higher level" via steps to be taken in many areas.