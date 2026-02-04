68th Grammy Awards winners announced in Los Angeles

The winners of the 68th Grammy Awards, one of the music world's most prestigious honors, were announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles, USA.

The event took place at the Crypto.com Arena, with comedian Trevor Noah serving as host.

Billie Eilish won one of the night's top honors, Song of the Year, for "Wildflower", while Record of the Year went to Kendrick Lamar and SZA for "Luther". The Album of the Year award was claimed by Bad Bunny for "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos".

Olivia Dean won Best New Artist, while pop music categories highlighted Lady Gaga's "Mayhem" album. Gaga took home Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Dance/Pop Recording for "Abracadabra".

Best Music Video was awarded to Doechii for "Anxiety".

In rap categories, Kendrick Lamar dominated. He won Best Rap Album for "GNX", Best Rap Song for "TV Off", and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Luther".

In alternative music, The Cure won Best Alternative Music Album for "Songs Of A Lost World". In rock, Turnstile took home Best Rock Album for "Never Enough".

For film and television music, Ludwig Göransson won Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for the movie "Sinners", while "Golden" from the film "K-Pop Demon Hunters" won Best Song Written for Visual Media, marking a first in the category.