ICE AGENTS WONT BE ON DUTY AT THE SUPER BOWL

Agents of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will not be on duty at the Super Bowl on Sunday, NFL head of security Cathy Lanier said.



"There are no planned ICE or immigration enforcement operations that are scheduled around the Super Bowl or any of the Super Bowl-related events," she said in a news conference.



Lanier was clarifying recent media reports that ICE officials were expected to be on duty at the showpiece between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara.



ICE agents have been deployed in multiple US cities.



During the operations, two US citizens were fatally shot by federal officers in January in Minneapolis, amid aggressive deportation enforcement pushed by the President Donald Trump's administration.