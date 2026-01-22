2 killed as severe flooding hits Greece

Two people were killed Wednesday in Greece as torrential rains, gale-force winds and snow affected much of the country.

A 56-year-old woman was killed in southern Athens after being struck by a car that was swept along by floodwaters, according to the Kathimerini daily.

Earlier, a 53-year-old coast guard officer also died after being swept into the sea by a strong wave in eastern Peloponnese.

Greece has been hit by intense rain, thunderstorms, winds and snowfall since early Wednesday, while the extreme weather situation is expected to persist until Thursday.

Six regions have been placed under a state of mobilization while several homes were evacuated across the country as a precaution.





