Spanish doctors stage two-day strike demanding profession-specific statute

Doctors across Spain began a nationwide two-day white coat strike on Wednesday, demanding a statute specific to the medical profession and protesting against a framework statute negotiated by the Health Ministry.

The strike was called by the Professional Group for a Medical and Optional Statute (Apemyf), which brings together around 20 union and non-union medical organizations, according to EFE news agency.

The work stoppage has affected healthcare professionals in Madrid, Catalonia, the Basque Country, Galicia, Navarra, the Valencian Community, Murcia and Asturias, and includes family doctors nationwide.

The mobilization is accompanied by demonstrations in several cities. In Madrid, the Amyts doctors' union has scheduled a march from Congress to the Ministry of Health, EFE reported.

In Barcelona, the Metges de Catalunya union has called two protests: one on Wednesday morning from Placa de Sant Jaume to the Parliament of Catalonia, and another on Thursday between the corporate headquarters of the Catalan Health Institute and the Catalan Hospital Union.

Doctors are protesting the framework statute that the Health Ministry has largely finalized with unions represented at the negotiating table, arguing that it fails to address the specific working conditions of physicians. Instead, they are demanding a statute tailored exclusively to doctors that would improve labor rights, workloads and compensation.

Two other major medical unions that organized four consecutive days of strikes last December have expressed support for the mobilization without formally joining the stoppage.

However, EFE reported that all the medical unions involved have formed a common front and are preparing further protests, without ruling out an indefinite strike to increase pressure on the government and regional authorities.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has asked Spain's regional governments to provide input on some demands that fall under regional jurisdiction, including the voluntary nature and remuneration of on-call shifts.

Regional health ministers from the opposition People's Party have criticized Health Minister Monica Garcia for shifting responsibility for these issues to the regions, according to EFE.





