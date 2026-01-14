NASA cancels Mars sample return mission amid budget cuts

The Mars Sample Return (MSR) mission — considered the pinnacle of Mars exploration and expected to definitively determine whether the planet once hosted ancient life — has been canceled after running into bureaucratic obstacles. Budget cuts approved by the US Congress brought an end to one of NASA's most ambitious projects.

The main factors behind the cancellation were the mission's enormous cost and technical complexity. Initially estimated at around $11 billion, the price tag was later reduced to roughly $7 billion through redesigns, but Congress still deemed the cost too high.

NASA's Perseverance rover had successfully completed the first phase of the mission, carefully collecting 33 sample tubes from the Martian surface.

NASA believed that analyzing these samples in advanced laboratories on Earth would conclusively answer questions about Mars' habitability. The fate of the collected samples now remains uncertain.

CHINA COULD TAKE THE LEAD

Following NASA's decision, attention has shifted to China in the race to become the first country to bring samples back from Mars.

China also has plans for a similar mission, although its project is less complex and less scientifically comprehensive than the joint NASA–European Space Agency (ESA) effort.

While China's approach is largely based on a straightforward "grab-and-return" concept, the gap left by NASA's cancellation presents a major opportunity for Beijing.