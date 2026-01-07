Rare Iron Age war trumpet linked to Boudicca’s tribe unearthed in UK

Archaeologists have discovered a near-complete Iron Age war trumpet, possibly linked to Boudicca's Celtic tribe, among a rare hoard unearthed in Norfolk, eastern England.

The bronze trumpet, known as a carnyx, is only the third ever found in Britain and the most complete example discovered worldwide. It was fashioned in the shape of a snarling wild animal and mounted on a long mouthpiece, designed to be held above warriors' heads to intimidate enemies during battle.

The hoard was discovered last year by a Pre-Construct Archaeology team working on a building site near Thetford, during a summer 2025 excavation on privately owned land in west Norfolk.

Archaeologists said the hoard, buried in the first century AD, was found in territory once held by the Iceni, the tribe that launched Boudicca's failed rebellion against Roman forces in AD 60.

Also uncovered were a sheet-bronze boar's head believed to be part of a military standard, five shield bosses, and an iron object of unknown origin.

The fragile artifacts are still undergoing conservation, but archaeologists said a possible link to the Iceni is an obvious question that will be examined once closer analysis of the objects becomes possible.





