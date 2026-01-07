Ford’s US auto sales climb 6% in 2025, highest in 6 years

Ford's vehicle sales in the US surged 6% year-on-year in 2025, recording its best annual sales performance since 2019, according to data released Tuesday.

The automaker sold 2.2 million cars in the US in 2025, with a 2.7% increase to more than 545,200 units in the fourth quarter. In 2019, the company sold 2.42 million cars in the US.

Ford's market share also increased 0.6 percentage points in 2025 to 13.2%.

The company said demand for pickup trucks and hybrid vehicles was a contributing factor to the increase.

Its electric vehicle sales fell 14.1%, while hybrid vehicle sales climbed 21.7%.

In 2025, Ford's sales of conventional cars with internal combustion engines accounted for roughly 86% of the company's total volume.



