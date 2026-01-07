Dozens killed in Niger state market attack, UN condemns violence

UN Nigeria Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator Mohamed Fall expressed deep sorrow in a written statement over the attack targeting civilians on January 3 at Kasuwan-Daji Market in the Demo area of Niger State.

Fall emphasized that these attacks constitute serious violations of fundamental human rights, including the right to life, and noted that targeting women and children is unacceptable.

He also highlighted the severe impact on the right to education.

Fall stated that the UN remains committed to working with the Nigerian government to strengthen civilian protection and create safer educational environments.

Armed gang members reportedly killed at least 50 people, abducted numerous others, and looted food supplies during the market attack.

Nigeria has long faced attacks from armed gangs, as well as terrorist groups Boko Haram and ISWAP, the West African branch of ISIS.

Despite kidnapping being punishable by death in Nigeria, ransom-related abductions are common. Armed groups often target villages, schools, and travelers to demand ransoms.