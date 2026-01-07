Death toll from flash floods in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi rises to 16

The death toll from the latest flash floods in Indonesia's eastern province of North Sulawesi has risen to 16, while three people remain missing, according to officials.

Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency said late Tuesday that at least 22 people were injured and 682 others displaced after flooding hit the Siau Tagulandang Biaro Islands Regency on Monday.

In a statement, the agency said authorities declared a state of emergency for 14 days starting Monday, authorizing local governments to take extraordinary measures, including the mobilization of personnel, equipment and humanitarian assistance.

Flash floods swept through several parts of the island regency following heavy rainfall, damaging homes, infrastructure and public facilities.

Search and rescue teams are continuing efforts to locate the three missing individuals, the agency said.

Indonesia frequently experiences flash floods and landslides during the rainy season due to intense rainfall and vulnerable terrain.

Separately, floods in Indonesia's Sumatra Island since late November have killed at least 1,178 people, while 148 others remain missing, according to data from the disaster agency.





