Fire at Indonesia office building kills 17

A fire at a seven-story office building in Indonesia's capital Jakarta left at least 17 people dead on Tuesday, local media reported.

All of the deceased were taken to the hospital for identification, according to the broadcaster Kompas TV, citing Susatyo Purnomo Condro, the Central Jakarta metro police chief.

The police chief said that the incident happened when a battery caught fire on the first floor and grew bigger, with the smoke rising to the 6th floor of the building.

Authorities are still continuing their search through the building.





