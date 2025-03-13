Tennessee man injured after dog accidentally fires gun

In the U.S. state of Tennessee, a man was injured when his dog accidentally fired a gun while he was lying in bed. Jerald Kirkwood, who lives in Memphis, told police that his dog accidentally shot the gun while he was lying in bed.

According to local media reports, Kirkwood's one-year-old pit bull named Oreo got caught on the gun's trigger guard and fired the weapon, injuring its owner.

The bullet grazed the upper part of Kirkwood's left thigh.

After the incident, Kirkwood was taken to the hospital, and the woman with him took the gun and left the house.

While the incident was determined to be an accident, police announced that no criminal action would be taken as part of the investigation.

The woman told a local news channel, "Oreo is a very energetic dog, he loves to jump. The gun went off at that moment."

The police issued a safety warning after the incident, advising that to prevent accidents, the safety latch should be kept closed or a trigger lock should be used.

Pet-related gun accidents on the rise in the U.S. Similar incidents of pets accidentally firing guns have occurred in the U.S. before. In 2018, a man in Iowa was shot in the leg when his dog accidentally triggered a gun he had tucked into his waistband while playing with it.

In 2019, former Louisiana State University football player Matt Branch was shot during a hunting trip in Mississippi when his dog stepped on a rifle.

As a result of the incident, Branch had his leg amputated, but he expressed gratitude for surviving and stated that he would continue hunting.

The U.S. has one of the highest rates of civilian gun ownership in the world. According to a 2018 study, the number of civilian guns in the country surpassed the population, exceeding 340 million.