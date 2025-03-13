US Mideast envoy proposes 50-day ceasefire extension in Gaza: Reports

A Palestinian child rides a tricycle infront of a rubble of houses destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 13, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff has put forward an updated proposal to extend the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip by 50 days, The Jerusalem Post reported Thursday.

"A new outline for an updated hostage-ceasefire proposal is on the table," after Witkoff's visit to Qatar, said the newspaper, citing an unnamed source.

Under the plan, "Hamas would release around five living hostages as well as the bodies of dead hostages. In exchange, Israel would allow a 50-day ceasefire, starting from March 1," it said.

During the 50-day extension, negotiations would continue to explore additional extensions, it said.

The source called the continued presence of negotiating teams in Qatar "optimistic" for progress.

Separately, the American news website Axios, citing four unnamed sources, said Witkoff pitched the updated proposal Wednesday in the Qatari capital and it includes the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The sources noted the plan stretches the ceasefire to April 20, with Israel offering a "positive response." Mediators met Hamas officials in Doha and presented the proposal though Witkoff did not meet any Hamas officials, Axios added.

The proposal calls for Hamas to free at least five living hostages and about nine bodies on the first day. If a longer-term deal was struck, the remaining hostages would be released on the last day of the extended ceasefire, ahead of a long-term truce, Axios said.

Israel and Hamas would use the extension to negotiate a long-term truce.

Sources said mediators are now waiting for Hamas' response.

A spokesperson for Witkoff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hamas announced Thursday it resumed talks with Qatari and Egyptian mediators in Doha, with spokesperson Hazem Qassem affirming his group approaches the negotiations "positively and responsibly" to ensure the implementation of all phases of the ceasefire to end the war, withdraw Israeli forces and rebuild the enclave.

Israel's public broadcaster, KAN, reported Wednesday that the Doha talks carry a "positive atmosphere," with the Israeli delegation that arrived Monday, extending its stay to pursue the ceasefire, despite prior Israeli reluctance to honor the agreement.

Witkoff arrived Tuesday to join the discussions.

The initial 42-day ceasefire phase of a three-phase ceasefire deal ended in early March, but Israel has resisted advancing to phase two, favoring extensions to secure additional releases of captives without meeting military or humanitarian obligations, a move seen as appeasing hardliners in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Hamas insists on enforcing the full agreement and pressed mediators to immediately launch phase two of the talks.

The ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, which took hold in January, has halted Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 48,500 victims, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.