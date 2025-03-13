Canada files WTO complaint against US steel, aluminum tariffs

The World Trade Organization (WTO) said Thursday that Canada has submitted a complaint over US President Donald Trump's tariff measures.

"Canada has requested WTO dispute consultations with the United States regarding the imposition by the United States of import duties on certain steel and aluminum products from Canada," said a WTO press release.

The organization said Canada claimed that the measures, which terminate Canada's exemption from additional duties on certain steel and aluminum products and increase duties on aluminum articles, and which took effect on 12 March, are inconsistent with US obligations under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994.

On Feb. 10, Trump announced a global-level imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a vowed measure to foster the national industries and US producers.

On Wednesday, Trump's planned 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports took effect.

Canada had submitted another complaint to WTO on March 5 after President Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods became effective on March 4.

After negotiations between the two countries, Trump later postponed those tariffs for some products for a month.