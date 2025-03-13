Trump maintains desire to annex Greenland as he hosts NATO chief

US President Donald Trump sits during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 13 March 2025. (EPA Photo)

US President Donald Trump continued to double down Thursday on his desire to annex Greenland, one day after a new staunchly pro-independence government secured the most votes in a tightly-watched election.

"We have to do it. We really need it for national security," Trump told reporters as he hosted NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. "That's why NATO might have to get involved, in a way, because we really need Greenland for national security."

Addressing Rutte, Trump said the NATO leader "could be instrumental" in realizing his desire.

Greenland, the world's largest island, has been an autonomous territory of Denmark since 1979. Located between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, it is rich in minerals and strategically located in the Arctic.

The island -- spanning more than 2 million square kilometers (800,000 square miles) -- is rich in rare earth minerals crucial for high-tech industries, including nickel, cobalt and copper, in addition to its vast oil and gas potential.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, with the Danish government asserting its continued sovereignty over the island. A survey conducted in January showed that 85% of Greenland's population opposes joining the US.

Greenland's Pro-independence Demokraatit Party (Democrats) won most of the votes in elections as results rolled in Wednesday, upsetting the ruling parties as the pro-independence party won more than 30% of the vote.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the leader of the Demokraatit, will form a new government with the also staunchly pro-independence Naleraq Party, which won 24.8% of the vote.

Demokraatit and Naleraq are in favor of independence from Denmark with Naleraq seeking a more rapid departure from Denmark.