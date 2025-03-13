Russia: European countries do not want peace in Ukraine

Russia on Thursday accused European countries of obstructing peace efforts in Ukraine, claiming that their goal is to escalate tensions and prolong the war.

In response to a question from Anadolu, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Germany and France openly admitted to violating the 2014-2015 Minsk agreements over eastern Ukraine, while Britain discouraged Ukraine from negotiating with Russia in March 2022.

At a Moscow press briefing, she stressed that these countries have made no efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, which makes their positions on Ukraine irrelevant.

"If they were to change their fundamental approach, which is currently based on escalating tensions and Russophobia, we would take that into account. But for now, there are no grounds to consider their hysterical stance," she said.

Zakharova also claimed that European countries actively oppose a peaceful resolution to the crisis, suggesting that certain political forces in Europe are deliberately blocking any attempts to start negotiations.

"They are uncomfortable with the very words 'peace' and 'solution.' They simply do not want it. Their goal is to escalate tensions and prolong the war. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and the European leaders supporting him continue to push for the shipment of more weapons to Ukraine," she said.

On reports that Europe is considering sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, Zakharova warned that deploying foreign military units or bases under any pretext would be "absolutely unacceptable."

"This would mean that those countries are directly engaging in war against Russia. We will respond to this with all the means at our disposal. Such actions could significantly escalate the situation," she said.

Addressing Europe's military buildup, she argued that measures to strengthen its defense industry are aimed at provoking further conflict on the continent.

Turning to Russian-US relations, Zakharova said Moscow has acknowledged signals from Washington expressing a willingness to improve ties. However, she stressed that words must be backed by concrete actions, as "we have seen before that their words often do not align with their deeds."

On calls for the terrorist group PKK-responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people in its decades-long campaign against Türkiye-to lay down its arms, Zakharova said: "Any steps and initiatives aimed at reducing violence, fostering trust, and resolving existing problems through peaceful means are welcome. We hope this will contribute to peace, stability, and security."

On the situation in Syria, she stated that Russia has taken necessary measures to protect its citizens and military personnel while coordinating with the Syrian government.

She also said Russia's Khmeimim Airbase in Syria has provided shelter to approximately 9,000 displaced Syrians.